BPD: Two women wanted for shoplifting at Nordstrom Rack

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying two suspects wanted for shoplifting from Nordstrom Rack in southwest Bakersfield last year.

Just before 5:40 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2021, two women shoplifted from the Nordstrom Rack on Stockdale Highway, according to BPD.

One woman is described as white, thin build, dark hair and in her 20s, according to BPD. She was wearing prescription sunglasses and a blue jacket at the time of the incident.

The other woman is described as Hispanic, thin build, dark hair and in her 20s, according to BPD. She was wearing a black sweater with a logo on the front at the time of the incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Detective Antonio Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.