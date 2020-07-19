BPD: Two men arrested for several firearm and gang-related charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Two men were arrested for several firearms and gang-related charges Saturday night.

Bakersfield police said at around 11:37 p.m., an officer was patrolling in the area of White Lane and Stine Road when he conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for vehicle code violations. A search of the vehicle was conducted and the officer located a loaded AR-15 rifle and an additional loaded firearm.

BPD said the drivers of the car were identified as 25-year-old Fabian Cruz and 28-year-old Filemon

Bello. Cruz and Bello are documented associate Sureno gang members and both subjects are prohibited from firearm possession, said Bakersfield police.

Both were arrested for several firearms and gang-related charges. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.