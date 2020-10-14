BPD to submit investigation into fight between Trump, Biden supporters to DA’s office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department will submit its investigation into a fight over the weekend between supporters of Trump and Biden to the District Attorney’s office for possible charges, a spokesman said on Facebook.

Sgt. Robert Pair said officers are processing video evidence and have interviewed multiple people who were involved in the Oct. 10 fracas that occurred on a corner of Rosedale Highway near Coffee Road.

“Our investigation will be impartial, fair and thorough,” he said.

Officers are also looking into the release on social media of the personal information of both those who were involved and some who weren’t, the sergeant said.

“The apparent cause of these releases is to cause harassment,” Pair said. “We have received reports of threats of violence and actual acts of vandalism. Producing this information in this manner is a violation of California law.”

Pair added it’s important the community understand everyone has the right to peacefully assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights. Violence won’t be tolerated, he said.