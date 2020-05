BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department will set up a DUI checkpoint Saturday evening.

The checkpoint will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location within city limits.

During the past three years, DUI-related collisions have killed 26 Bakersfield residents and injured another 682, police said. A DUI conviction can include jail time and fines, fees and other expenses totaling more than $10,000.