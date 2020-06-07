BPD: Teen shot and killed in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A 17-year-old boy was shot in Southwest Bakersfield Saturday night. Bakersfield police said he died in the hospital from his gunshot wounds.

The Bakersfield Police Department said this incident happened in the 2600 block of Edmonton Street.

Police said when officers arrived on scene, they found a teenager suffering from gunshot wounds inside a car that had collided with a detached garage, which caused moderate damage to the structure.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was later pronounced

deceased, according to BPD.

Police descibe the victim as a 17-year-old Black Male juvenile.

BPD said additional occupants that were in the car with the victim fled the scene prior to officers arriving.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to call Detective Tommy Hernandez at (661) 326-3501 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.