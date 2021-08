LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department’s SWAT team was headed to Lake Isabella on Monday morning to assist deputies involved in a standoff with someone wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault with a firearm.

BPD spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair said at about 7:35 a.m. that the team was on its way to Lake Isabella to assist with a “barricaded subject.”

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Danielle Kernkamp could not immediately be reached for further details.