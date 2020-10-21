BPD still looking for vandalism suspect who damaged 7-Eleven store in August

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is still looking for a suspect in a vandalism that took place earlier this year.

The department said the incident occurred on Aug. 11 at the 7-Eleven store located at 4101 Calloway Drive. During an argument with the store clerk, the suspect became angry and knocked the register and stove off the counter, causing them to break.

The total damage caused exceeded $3,000, according to BPD.

The suspect is described as white man with long dark hair, mustache and goatee. He was wearing dark clothing and carrying a scooter. Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.