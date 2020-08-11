BPD still looking for suspect wanted in 2019 hit and run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a suspect wanted in connection with a hit-and-run last year.

The department said a felony arrest warrant has been issued for Johnathan Hernandez for the hit

and run, which took place on Oct. 20, 2019 in the 7900 block of Olive Drive. The incident resulted in injuries and an assault with a deadly weapon.

BPD said an additional felony warrant has been issued for Hernandez on unrelated DUI-related charges.

Hernandez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 140 pounds. Anyone with information on Hernandez’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.