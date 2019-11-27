BPD stepping up DUI enforcement during holiday season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has a message for those celebrating this holiday season: drive safely, and sober.

Extra officers will be on patrol looking for motorists suspected of driving while impaired by alcohol, marijuana or prescription drugs.

The department said the enforcement is part of a national campaign from Nov. 29 to Dec. 10 to discourage impaired driving.

Additionally, the BPD will hold a DUI checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Dec. 21 at an undisclosed location.

“We want everyone to enjoy the holidays, and being responsible plays a major part in that,” BPD Chief Lyle Martin said. “The danger is clear so before you head out for a party, make sure you have a safe way to get home.”