BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has been made aware of a social media post warning residents of a possible “serial killer or abductor” in Bakersfield and has deemed it to have “no basis in truth.”

The post circulating on social media says there is a “serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Bakersfield.”

The police department says that this social media post has been posted all across the country and “has no basis in truth.”

The police say there is no need to panic and “cave to mass hysteria” and that if you do find yourself in an unsafe or dangerous situation call 911.