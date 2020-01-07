Breaking News
WATCH: NBC Special Report

BPD sergeant who pleaded no contest last month to DUI charge has retired

Crime Watch

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jeff Saso

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police sergeant who pleaded no contest last month to a charge of DUI causing bodily injury in connection with crashing a motorcycle has retired from the department, a police spokesman said Tuesday.

Jeff Saso, 50, retired on Jan. 3, according to the spokesman.

On the afternoon of Oct. 5, Saso was off-duty when he crashed a motorcycle into a center median on Rosedale Highway near Costco. Both he and a passenger suffered injuries.

Court documents say Saso’s blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.119 percent, above the state legal limit of 0.08 percent.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News