BPD sergeant who pleaded no contest last month to DUI charge has retired

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police sergeant who pleaded no contest last month to a charge of DUI causing bodily injury in connection with crashing a motorcycle has retired from the department, a police spokesman said Tuesday.

Jeff Saso, 50, retired on Jan. 3, according to the spokesman.

On the afternoon of Oct. 5, Saso was off-duty when he crashed a motorcycle into a center median on Rosedale Highway near Costco. Both he and a passenger suffered injuries.

Court documents say Saso’s blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.119 percent, above the state legal limit of 0.08 percent.