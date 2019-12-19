BPD sergeant pleads no contest to DUI charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A police sergeant pleaded no contest Wednesday to a charge of DUI causing bodily injury in connection with a motorcycle crash that occurred in October.

Jeff Saso was sentenced to three years of probation and fined $2,081, according to court records.

Saso, 50, crashed his motorcycle into a center median on Rosedale Highway near Costco around 1 p.m. Oct. 5, police said. He and a passenger both suffered injuries.

Court documents say his blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.119 percent, above the state legal limit of 0.08 percent.

Saso refused to take the blood-alcohol test until speaking with his attorney, according to the documents. His blood wasn’t tested until about two hours and 40 minutes after the crash, after his attorney arrived at the hospital where he was being treated.