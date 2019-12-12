BPD sergeant charged with DUI in October motorcycle crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police sergeant faces two misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence causing injury in an October motorcycle crash that injured him and a passenger.

Jeff Saso was off duty when he crashed into a center median on Rosedale Highway near Costco at about 1 p.m. Oct. 5.

Paramedics took Saso to a hospital to be treated for his injuries; his passenger suffered minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police arrested Saso after discovering he was under the influence of alcohol, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

A date for Saso’s arraignment on the charges has not been set.