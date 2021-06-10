BPD sergeant acquitted of DUI

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was a sergeant with the Bakersfield Police Department when charged in 2018 was acquitted Wednesday of driving under the influence.

It’s unclear if Christopher Johnson is still with the force. A police spokesman declined comment, saying it was a personnel matter, and prosecutor Raymond Aubele Jr. said he didn’t know if Johnson remained employed by the department.

Johnson’s public defender could not immediately be reached for comment.

On Feb. 7, 2018, officers noticed Johnson showed signs of being impaired while on duty, police said. A DUI investigator tracked him down and examined him but found insufficient evidence to make an arrest.

Police cited and released Johnson, and he was placed on administrative leave while the investigation continued. The results were sent to the prosecutor’s office, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Johnson joined the department in July 2000.