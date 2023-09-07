BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department seized narcotics from two illegal marijuana dispensaries, according to police.

Police say detectives conducted undercover operations to investigate an illegal marijuana dispensary in the 5600 block of Auburn Street and in the 700 block of Kentucky Street.

Detectives conducted a search pursuant to the warrant on Tuesday at about 9:55 a.m. at the illegal marijuana dispensary on Auburn Street, according to BPD.

At the illegal marijuana dispensary on Auburn Street officers seized 6 THC-infused drinks, 44 THC wax packages, 65 marijuana cigars, 75 THC-infused vape pens, 25 psilocybin mushroom edibles, 2.95 pounds of marijuana, 137 THC-infused edibles and 23 THC-infused wax containers.

Photos of the illegal marijuana dispensary on Auburn Street. Courtesy: The Bakersfield Police Department.

One person was arrested on suspicion of operating or maintaining a drug house, possession of marijuana for sale and sale of psilocybin mushrooms as a result of the investigation.

Detectives conducted a search pursuant to the warrant at the illegal marijuana dispensary on Kentucky Street on Wednesday around 10 a.m., according to police.

Police seized 109 grams of marijuana and 10 jars of butane honey oil, according to police.

Photos of the illegal marijuana dispensary on Kentucky Street. Courtesy: The Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers arrested one person on suspicion of operating or maintaining a drug house and possession of marijuana for sale, according to BPD.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.