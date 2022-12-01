BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police arrested a 20-year-old man and seized a firearm from a home in Bakersfield Wednesday night, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers served a search warrant for firearm possession and evading an officer at a home on East Casa Loma Drive and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to the department.

During the search, officers found a firearm and arrested Jesus Uriarte-Salazar, 20, for the active warrant and felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held on $100,00 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.