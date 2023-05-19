BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance identifying a suspect involved in vandalizing vehicles on 19th Street.

The vandalism happened in the 1400 block of 19th Street, just east of Chester Avenue. According to BPD, the suspect was seen randomly breaking vehicle windows with rocks.

The suspect is described as a Black man approximately 30-40-years-old and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black hat and blue jeans.