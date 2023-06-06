BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police seek the community’s help identifying two suspects who were allegedly involved in a vehicle burglary last month in northwest Bakersfield.
Officials said the burglary happened on Cedar Ridge Drive, just west of Jewetta Avenue around 1:15 a.m. on May 16.
The suspects are described as:
A woman in her 20’s, with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, white shorts, black shoes and has tattoos on her left arm.
A man who was last seen wearing a black hat, gray hooded jacket, black shorts black socks and black shoes.
According to BPD, a white Ford F-150 extended cab is believed to be involved in the offense.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.