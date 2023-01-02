BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man wanted for commercial burglary, according to a release from the department.

BPD said the suspect burglarized Central Valley Eye Care at 5000 Physician Blvd. on Dec. 3.

The suspect is described as white and between 30 to 40. He was last seen wearing a gray knit cap, black jacket, black pants and black tennis shoes, the department said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.