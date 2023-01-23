BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect wanted for burglary in Rosedale, according to a release from the department.

On Jan. 3, the suspect entered an Ulta Beauty store located at 9280 Rosedale Highway, just east of Calloway Drive and selected $1,000 worth of merchandise, and then fled without paying, BPD said.

The suspect is described as a slim white male, 18 to 19-years-old with blonde hair and wearing a dark-colored long-sleeve shirt with orange and white stripes, dark pants, and tan shoes.

Courtesy of Bakersfield Police Department

Anyone with information on this case should call Detective Chris Peck at (661) 326-3519 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.