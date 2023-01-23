BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect wanted for burglary in Rosedale, according to a release from the department.
On Jan. 3, the suspect entered an Ulta Beauty store located at 9280 Rosedale Highway, just east of Calloway Drive and selected $1,000 worth of merchandise, and then fled without paying, BPD said.
The suspect is described as a slim white male, 18 to 19-years-old with blonde hair and wearing a dark-colored long-sleeve shirt with orange and white stripes, dark pants, and tan shoes.
Anyone with information on this case should call Detective Chris Peck at (661) 326-3519 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.