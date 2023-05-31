BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police department is asking the community for help identifying a man suspected of stealing packages in north Bakersfield.

According to Bakersfield police, the theft happened on March 6, in the 2900 block of Spruce Street, just west of F street, around 1:15 p.m.

Photo provided by the Bakersfield Police Department.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30’s with brown facial hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camo cap, brown jacket and jeans.