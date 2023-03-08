BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting help in identifying two people involved in a home burglary in central Bakersfield, according to a release from BPD.

The two suspects entered the victim’s home and were caught on surveillance cameras, according to police. The burglary happened in the 330 block of T street, just west of Union Avenue.

Police did not specify when the burglary occurred or what was taken.

Both suspects are described as women who stand between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall, in their 30’s to 40’s and each weigh around 200 pounds.

The first suspect was described as having a stocky build with blond hair. She was last seen wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, blue jeans, hoop earrings and light colored tennis shoes.

The second suspect is described as having a stocky build and was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call BPD at 661-912-4681.