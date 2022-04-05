BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance identifying a vehicle in connection to a catalytic converter theft that happened late last month.

A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on 10th Street near O Street in Central Bakersfield on March 30, according to police.

The suspect vehicle was caught on surveillance camera and is described as an early 2000’s model four-door Hyundai Santa Fe, ivory colored, with rear tinted windows, according to police.

If you have information regarding this incident, call Detective Malhi at 661-326-3947 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.