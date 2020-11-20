BPD seeking public’s help in identifying theft suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in a theft.

According to BPD, the offense occurred on Oct. 19 in the 3700 block of Ming Avenue. Police say the suspect is described as a dark complected male, 24 to 25 years of age, 5’09” to 6’00” with a medium build. The suspect was wearing a dark baseball cap, red colored t-shirt with the number 23, black pants, black socks with red shoes, and has a “cross” tattoo on his left forearm.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Pace at (661) 326-3273 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.