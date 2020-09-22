BPD seeking community’s help in finding burglary suspect

Related Content BPD investigating truck burglary captured on home surveillance camera in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is still looking for a suspect wanted in a burglary that took place earlier this year.

The department said incident occurred on June 12 at a residence located in the 1200 block of Candace Avenue. The suspect broke into a truck and stole multiple items. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who is 35-40 years old, up to 5 feet 10 inches tall, up to 180 pounds with short brown hair.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.