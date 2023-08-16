BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police are in need of the community’s help identifying a burglar who allegedly stole merchandise from a jewelry store located inside the Valley Plaza mall.

Investigators said the wanted suspect allegedly stole items from San Isidro Jewelry on July 13.

Photo provided by the Bakersfield Police Department.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic woman 20-30 years of age with a thin build and brown hair. She was wearing glasses, a green shirt and blue shorts at the time of the offense.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to reach out to BPD at 661-327-7111.