BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police are in need of the community’s help identifying a burglar who allegedly stole merchandise from a jewelry store located inside the Valley Plaza mall.
Investigators said the wanted suspect allegedly stole items from San Isidro Jewelry on July 13.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic woman 20-30 years of age with a thin build and brown hair. She was wearing glasses, a green shirt and blue shorts at the time of the offense.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to reach out to BPD at 661-327-7111.