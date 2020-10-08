BPD searching for vehicle burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney's Office announced a trial conviction against a man found guilty of arson of an inhabited structure with the use of an accelerant, sexual battery and criminal threats for incidents in 2018. The case against Daniel Moler, 57, was investigated by the Arson Unit of the Kern County Fire Department and the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Moler sexually harassed a 24-year-old pregnant tenant who was renting a room in his East Bakersfield home. The incidents happened on March 13 and 14 in 2018. The DA'S office said that despite her consistent rejections, Moler touched intimate parts of her body and exposed himself to her. He also offered her money to touch him. After Moler's wife found out about Moler's actions, she kicked him out of the house. He then poured charcoal lighter fluid in his bedroom, lit the fire and fled the house. The tenant was in her room unaware of the fire inside of the home. Moler's wife was next door and when she returned, notified the tenant the house was on fire. Both escaped the burning house without injury, according to the DA's office.