BPD searching for vehicle burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a man who burglarized a vehicle last month. The burglary happened Sept. 25 on Buck Owens Boulevard, near Les Schwab Tire Centers.

Suspect Description:

  • Age: early 30s
  • Medium build
  • Short brown hair
  • Wearing black long-sleeve shirt, black pants
  • Had black BMX bicycle

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective T. Tsang at (661) 326-3519 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

