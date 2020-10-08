BPD searching for vehicle burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a man who burglarized a vehicle last month. The burglary happened Sept. 25 on Buck Owens Boulevard, near Les Schwab Tire Centers.
Suspect Description:
- Age: early 30s
- Medium build
- Short brown hair
- Wearing black long-sleeve shirt, black pants
- Had black BMX bicycle
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective T. Tsang at (661) 326-3519 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.