BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are looking to identify two suspects who are allegedly responsible for a burglary at Advanced Environmental Concepts, according to the department.

Officers said two burglars broke into the business and allegedly stole a laptop and monitor at the business located at 220 E. Truxtun Avenue, just west of Union Avenue on Nov. 12th at approximately 1:12 a.m.

The suspects were described as a woman between 20 and 30 years old and a man wearing a headlamp. No other details were released.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call Detective T. Lewis at 661-326-3558 or BPD at 661-327-7111.