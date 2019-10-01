BPD searching for three suspects wanted in strong-arm robbery

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for these suspects in a strong-arm robbery from August.

The robbery occurred on Aug. 28 at around 10:30 a.m. at Gravity Tobacco, 3719 Wilson Road. The suspects have been described as:

Black female, 30s , 5 feet 8 inches tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was seen wearing a black hat, gray shirt, black shorts and white shoes.

Black female, 30s, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds, black/red hair and brown eyes. She was seen wearing a tan hat, white shirt and blue jeans.

Black male, 30s, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, wearing a red Angels baseball hat, white shirt and blue shorts with white stripes.

The suspects fled in a silver 2000-2005 Honda Civic sedan.

Suspect vehicle / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Anyone with information about the suspects’ whereabouts is encouraged to call 661-327-7111.