BPD searching for three suspects in case of assault with a deadly weapon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for three suspects in a case of assault with a deadly weapon from June 17. The suspects attacked the victim while he was riding his bike in the 1600 block of Brundage Lane in central Bakersfield.

Suspect descriptions:

Suspect #1: Hispanic man, 6-foot, 150 pounds, 30-49 years old, wearing a red baseball hat, black T-shirt and blue jeans.

Suspect #2: White or Hispanic man, 5-foot-8, 400 pounds, 30-49 years old, wearing a white T-shirt, grey shorts.

Suspect #3: Hispanic man, 5-foot-8, 150 pounds, 20-35 years old, wearing black baseball hat backwards, red T-shirt and brown shorts.

The suspects demanded an item from the victim and during the incident, the first suspect discharged a firearm at the victim, hitting him in the lower body, police said.

The first and second suspects fled in this vehicle:

The third suspect fled in an unknown direction with the victim’s bike, which is described as a red “Free spirit” 21 speed mountain bike.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Thomas at 326-3513 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.