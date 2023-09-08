BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for public help in identifying a man who allegedly burglarized the Sugardaddy’s Women’s Boutique in southwest Bakersfield.

Police say the man allegedly broke a window of the business on Sept. 3 around 1:04 a.m. and stole merchandise.

Police believe the same man burglarized Sugardaddy’s again on Sept. 4 around 11:47 p.m.

The man is described as between 20 and 30 years old with a slim build and 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall.

At the time of the incidents, he was wearing a white “Cookies” hoodie with black pants and white shoes, according to BPD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective M. Guerra

at 661-326-3544 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.