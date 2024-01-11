BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted an employee at Smart & Final in east Bakersfield.

The Jan. 5 assault happened after the suspect entered the Smart and Final located at 2644 Mount Vernon Avenue at approximately 9:30 p.m. The suspect left the store and lingered near the entrance before heading back inside of the business and allegedly assaulted an employee, officials said.

The suspect is described as a man between 20 to 30 years old with a heavy build and beard. He was last seen wearing a black LA Kings hat, Tan California t-shirt, black adidas shorts and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspects location is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.