BPD searching for suspect wanted in connection to Downtown Bakersfield robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help identifying a man in connection to a robbery that took place in December.

The robbery occurred Dec. 18, 2021, on 18th Street between H and Eye Streets in Downtown Bakersfield, according to BPD.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, late teens, thin build and black hair, according to BPD. The man was wearing a black sweater and pants at the time of the robbery.

If you have information regarding this incident, call Detective Antonio Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.