BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a child and their father and making criminal threats during an argument, according to BPD.

The man is identified as Jasdeep Singh Samra, 28, according to BPD. An arrest warrant has been obtained related to the incident on Feb. 19.

Samara is described as standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He is possibly occupying a Maroon 2014 Porsche Cayenne with California license plate #7GNM427, according to BPD.

The gun used in the offense has not been found and Samra should not be approached.

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding Samra’s whereabouts to contact BPD at 661-327-7111, or anonymously via Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.