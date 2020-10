BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect vehicle involved in a home burglary. The burglary happened on Monday, Oct. 19 on Panorama Drive, near Fairfax Road and Highland High School.

Suspect Vehicle Description:

2002-2006 Nissan Altima, 4-door

Black

No front license plates

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective T. Tsang at (661) 326-3519 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.