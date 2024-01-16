BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to identify a vehicle suspected to be involved in a major injury hit-and-run crash last month.

Per BPD, the collision occurred on Dec. 27, 2023, at approximately 5:20 p.m. near the intersection of Baker Street and Dolores Street, where Bakersfield police responded to reports of a man suffering from major injuries after being struck by a vehicle. Officials located the man in the roadway before transporting him to the hospital.

The suspect vehicle is described by police as a silver, early 2000s four-door sedan possibly with stock wheels and damage to the center of the hood and grill.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Officer A. Haycock at 661-326-3967 or BPD at 661-327-7111.