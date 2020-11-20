BPD searching for suspect in cellphone store robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect in a robbery at the Metro by T-Mobile store on Rosedale Highway. The robbery happened at the Metro by T-Mobile store on 10014 Rosedale Hwy., next to Los Hermanos on Wednesday at 2:15 p.m., according to BPD.

Suspect Description:

Age: 20s

Height: approximately 6’2″

Weight: 170 pounds

Slim build

Short hair

Last seen wearing: black knit hat, red mask, black.white/red pants, dark shoes

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Woods at 661-326-3919 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.