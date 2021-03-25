BPD searching for suspect in bicycle theft at GET bus station

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in identifying a thief caught on video stealing a bicycle at the GET bus station.

The theft occurred on Feb. 17 at the GET bus station located at 219 Chester Ave., the department said. The suspect was captured on video surveillance.





Suspect Description:

Hispanic male

Age: approximately 30-35

Height: approximately 5’9″ – 6′ tall

Weight: 235 pounds

Black hair

Seen wearing a light-colored plaid shirt, jeans, black and white shoes, gray backpack

Anyone with information is urged to call Senior Officer Lugo with the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-326-3273 or BPD at 661-327-7111.