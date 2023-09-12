BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a residential burglary in central Bakersfield.
BPD said the suspect allegedly attempted to force entry into a residence in the 100 block of Hotby Road on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at approximately 4:28 a.m.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 30 to 40 years old who is 5-foot-8 inches to 5-foot-10 inches tall and has black hair and a black beard, according to BPD. He was seen wearing a grey New York Yankees hat, a grey t-shirt, dark grey shorts and black and white shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective B. Gharib at 661-326-3964 or BPD at 661-327-7111.