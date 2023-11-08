BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are requesting the community’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection to a Sept. 15 homicide on Sumner Street, according to police.

Bakersfield police released an image of a person of interest on Wednesday.

The homicide happened near the railroad tracks by Sumner and Baker streets. The person of interest was seen on surveillance video following the victim right before the homicide took place, according to police.

The victim has not been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The unidentified man is described as having a light complexion and was wearing a black Adidas jacket, black shorts, black Asics shoes and was possibly wearing a wig at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information on the subject’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective N. Poteete at 661-326-3992 or BPD at 661-327-7111.