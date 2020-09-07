BPD searching for man with gun in southwest Bakersfield; man possibly involved in DUI crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a man with a shotgun in the area of Stockdale Highway and Old River Road.

According to the reporting party, the man was last seen walking onto the nearby bike path. The witness said he was holding the gun but not brandishing it at anyone, the department said.

BPD said the search may be related to a single-vehicle DUI crash that occurred in the same area at around 9:30 a.m. BPD said the vehicle lost control, rolled over and struck a fire hydrant, shooting water into the air.

Medical aid was refused at the scene and no one has been transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries, according to the department.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.