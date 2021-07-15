BPD searching for man who vandalized downtown area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who is believed to have vandalized several places in the downtown area.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 25 and 35 years old who has a medium build and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, gray pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective A. Watkin at 661-864-5587

or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.