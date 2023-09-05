BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted a GET Bus driver on Aug. 31.

According to the police department, the man and woman GET Bus driver were involved in an argument in the 6200 block of Colony Street around 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 31.

The man allegedly assaulted the driver and caused injury, which required medical attention.

Police describe the man as in between his 40s and 50s with a medium build and brown hair, brown eyes, and a mustache and goatee.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective S. Glenn at

661-326-3554 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.