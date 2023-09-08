BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly assaulted two people and took a Segway hoverboard from one of the victims in northwest Bakersfield, police said.

The suspect allegedly assaulted two adults in the Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot located at 1200 Allen Road. Officers said the suspect then allegedly took a Segway hoverboard from one of the victims.

The unidentified man, who was in the company of another suspect, fled the Walmart parking lot in a newer model, dark blue Nissan sedan, which was missing its rear bumper, according to BPD.

The suspect is described as a white man between 18-21 years of age. He stands six feet tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has a medium build with short brown hair and has a large tattoo on his chest, police said.

Photos courtesy of Bakersfield Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective N. Poteete at 661-326-3992 or BPD at 661-327-7111.