BPD searching for man wanted in attempted robbery at Valero gas station

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for an attempted robbery at a Valero gas station.

The department said the attempted robbery happened on June 5 at around 2:50 a.m. at the station located at 1129 Union Ave. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 35-40 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 190 pounds with short hair. He was wearing a green shirt and blue jeans, according to BPD.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.