BPD searching for man wanted for sexual battery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for sexual battery earlier this month.

The department said the incident occurred on July 20 at around 10:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of Chester Avenue. The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, around 5 feet 7 inches tall, thin build with brown hair. He was wearing a grey hooded shirt, grey shorts and white sneakers, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.