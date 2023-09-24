BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a man wanted for an alleged sexual assault, the department announced on Sunday.

According to BPD, the offense occurred on Monday, Sept. 18 at approximately 1:45 a.m. in south Bakersfield.

The alleged suspect is described as a Hispanic man approximately in his mid to late 30’s who was wearing a black and white hat with a rooster emblem and dark clothing, BPD said.

Courtesy of the Bakersfield Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert Tyo at 661-742-3944 or BPD at 661-327-7111.