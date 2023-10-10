BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man who allegedly rented a vehicle and did not return it on the scheduled date.

According to police, the man allegedly rented a vehicle from Enterprise Rental Car on Brundage Lane on Sept. 5.

The man is described as 55 to 60 years old and 5 feet, 8 inches tall with short gray hair and a thin black mustache. On the day of the incident, he was wearing a blue and white checkered shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective B. Looney at 661-326-3846 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.