BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man in an alleged home burglary.

The burglary incident happened on Aug. 9 at a home in the 15000 block of Yokuts Lane, according to police.

Police say a man allegedly entered the garage of the home through the side door and stole keys and credit cards.

The man is described as being in his 20s or 30s, having an average build and bald with brown eyes and a full beard, according to police. The man has tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Steven Glenn at 661-326-3554 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.