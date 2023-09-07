BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying an alleged home burglary suspect.

Police say on Aug. 30 a man forced his way into a home in the 1000 block of L Street and stole a television.

The police department released an image of a suspect Thursday.

The man is described as between 20 and 30 years old, with an average build. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a white shirt and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective T. Lewis at 661-326-3558 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.